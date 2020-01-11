Former Bafana star joins Iranian Pro League side

The former Bafana Bafana star was on a season long loan contract with United Arab Emirates outfit Baniyas but the parties agreed to end their working relationship in order for Patosi to move to Iran.

“South African midfielder Ayanda Patosi joined the Steelers for a half-year loan‚” Foolad confirmed on their official website.

“Several Iranian teams were looking for this creative midfielder. With this loan, the team will certainly compete with more stars in the league and will be significantly strengthen the attacking options.”

Patosi, who also played for Lokeren, was linked with Orlando Pirates, but this latest move ends speculation on his future.

