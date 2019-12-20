world soccer 20.12.2019 04:12 pm

Mikel Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach: club

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta looks on before the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Manchester City and Lyon at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

He replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

“We’re delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday,” read an Arsenal statement.

“Mikel, a former club captain, played for us for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract.”

