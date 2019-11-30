world soccer 30.11.2019 11:21 am

Barcelona’s Dembele out for 10 weeks, misses Clasico

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele sits on the ground after an injury during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele was ruled out of action for 10 weeks with a right hamstring injury on Friday, sidelining the French international from next month’s Clasico clash against Real Madrid, the Spanish champions said.

“A medical examination has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered an injury to his right hamstring. His estimated layoff time is approximately 10 weeks,” said a Barcelona statement.

Dembele, who has struggled with injury setbacks this season, has played only eight times for the Spanish giants in the current campaign with just one goal scored in La Liga.

Barcelona will face bitter rivals Real Madrid on December 18.

