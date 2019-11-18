local soccer 18.11.2019 08:18 am

Phiri – It was the greatest of feelings

Jonty Mark
Mohamed Mahamoud of Sudan challenged by Lebogang Phiri of South Africa during the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers match between South Africa and Sudan at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 17 November 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Lebo Phiri was understandably delighted after his winning goal was enough to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Sudan on Sunday in their Group C 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash at Orlando Stadium.

The 25 year-old midfielder was given a more attacking role than he is used to at club level by Molefi Ntseki, for this game that Bafana badly needed to win, especially as they had lost their Group C opener in Ghana a few days earlier. And Phiri made the most of it, popping up in the penalty area on the stroke of half time to smash Bafana into a lead that proved decisive.

“It was the greatest of feelings,” said Phiri, after a game in which he also made his competitive debut for Bafana.

“I have been anticipating getting minutes in the national team, I feel I have been doing exceptionally well where I have been playing (at Guingamp in France). We have great players in this country and I have always respected that. Fortunately I got the goal that got us the win. What is important for me is just to build on that and keep moving forward.”

Phiri added that Bafana never lost confidence that they could get the three points, despite wasting a flurry of early opportunities.

“I think … as players we were not frustrated, because we know our abilities … we proved it by scoring a goal in the final minute of the first half, we had so many chances but no one gave up, or felt it would be another day of missing chance after chance. We kept our belief and the outcome of the game shows it all,” said the diminutive South African, who is usually employed as a defensive midfielder.

“It has been a while since I played such an offensive role, at club level I am a defensive six, because I am a ball player, but the coach (Ntseki) believed he needed a different element from me, he gave me confidence and I did my best to add numbers going forward, and tried with my defensive work when we lost the ball to regain it and go forward.”

