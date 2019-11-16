Mkhize a doubt for Bafana, Mokotjo is back

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ngwenya added that Thami Mkhize is a doubt for the Sudan game with an ankle injury, while Bongani Zungu has sprained his knee, and was to have a scan on Saturday at the Morningside clinic. While he did not completely rule Zungu out for the Sudan match, he did say he remained a “huge question mark”.

Mokotjo missed Bafana’s opening 2-0 loss to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, essentially because he was not match ready after play a lot of recent games for his English Championship side Brentford.

“A lot of people have been asking … what is happening and why he (Mokotjo) was not part of the 23-man squad (in Ghana). After assessment from the medical team, together with the physical trainer, we realised Kamo had played six games in three weeks, and played 90 minutes in all those games. He arrived in camp the day before the actual match, and when we assessed him and his condition he was really fatigued … we took the decision to rest him for Ghana so he would be fresher for Sudan.

“Mkhize sustained an ankle injury in the 78th minute of the game (against Ghana) … we had to strap him, because we were already done with our substitutes. That was another setback and we are treating him. He has shown a marked improvement and a final decision will be made later (at training).”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.