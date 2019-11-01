One for all and all for one at Pitso’s Sundowns

At Mamelodi Sundowns, however, Tiyani Mabunda says he and his team-mates, particularly those at the heart of midfield, are a support system for each other in Pitso Mosimane’s side.

Mabunda got injured in September and is happy his team-mate Andile Jali has stepped up and held the fort alongside skipper Hlompho Kekana, while other midfielders like Lucky Mohomi and Oupa Manyisa are also in the casualty ward.

The 31-year-old is steadily making his way back from injury and he understands it won’t be easy for him to walk back into the team as they prepare for a trip to Chippa United for Sunday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal.

“The team is doing very well, they have been winning 5-0, 11-1, so it is not going to be easy for me to get back into the team. The team has been moving at a very fast pace … but I am hoping to come back very soon,” said Mabunda.

“We have got Andile Jali who is getting back his form and we are happy to see he is finally giving us what we acquired him for. It is a blessing to have such a player in the team to be able to do the job in the absence of those who are usually playing.

“It shows the depth we have in the team that anybody can play and the badge of Sundowns can fly high,” the Masandawana midfield maestro added.

He continued: “Within Sundowns we don’t call it competition. It is just assistance and everybody needs to play their role and we jae one goal which is to win trophies for the team … we are just happy it has been him (Jali) and Kekana who were able to carry the team.”

