Live report: Tottenham Hotspur vs Red Star Belgrade

Mauricio Pochettino’s troops have picked up just point from their first two matches in the competition, with Olympiakos unlucky not to beat them during matchday 1.

They were then humbled by Bayern Munich as they lost 7-2 on home soil during their last match in the competition.

Pochettino’s side then lost 3-0 to Brighton before the international break, and they have not won since their success over Southampton on September 28.

On the other hand, Red Star Belgrade have won their last six matches in all competitions, and they will be confident they can secure a result when they travel to London this week. They are two points better off than Spurs after their victory over Olympiakos and Tuesday’s game will give them a great chance to prove their worth.

Although they are struggling at the moment, Spurs are in a better position than they were at the same stage of last season’s group stage. Pochettino could welcome back Christian Eriksen after he missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford due to a dead leg. The Denmark international is set to have a late fitness test, but he may struggle to dislodge Dele Alli after he capped his first Premier League start of the season with a goal.

Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-Min may also return, while Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are set to miss the clash.

Red Star may be without Richmond Boakye due to a calf problem that has seen him miss the club’s last two games.

Former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van la Parra is looking for a recall to the starting XI after being overlooked in recent weeks.

