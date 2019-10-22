Live report: Manchester City vs Atalanta

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The reigning Premier League champions have already beaten Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk this season, and they have yet to concede a goal from their first two matches.

They will meet the Italian outfit for the first time in European competition, and Atalanta will need to produce their best after losing their first two games.

City have only lost on two occasions all season, but they still sit six points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Atalanta have only lost one league game all season, but Tuesday’s encounter promises to be their toughest test of the new campaign.

City coach Pep Guardiola looks set to recall John Stones after he stepped off the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

That should allow Fernandinho or Rodri to push into midfield, with Nicolas Otamendi also ready to start after overcoming a knock.

On the other hand, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini could be facing a number of selection headaches. Leading scorer Duvan Zapata is struggling with a thigh issue, meaning Luis Muriel could start after grabbing a brace in the 3-3 draw with Lazio.

Midfielder Marten de Roon is pushing for a recall, while Ruslan Malinovskiy could be one to watch after a superb start to the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.