Live report: Manchester United vs Liverpool

The Reds and the Red Devils have had injury problems in recent weeks but there is welcome news for both sides ahead of the Old Trafford showdown.

For United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are set to return, but De Gea (hamstring) and Pogba (ankle) have been ruled out, while Liverpool have Alisson available again for the first time since the opening-day win over Norwich as he has recovered from a calf injury.

The news that Wan-Bissaka and Shaw are fit following their recent problems is a welcome boost for Ole Gunnar Solskajer, but De Gea’s injury setback means Sergio Romero will be tasked with trying to stop Sadio Mane and co this weekend.

Wan-Bissaka has recovered from illness, while Shaw has overcome his hamstring injury so the duo should be restored in the full-back roles.

As well as Alisson’s expected return for the visitors, with the Brazilian set to replace Adrian, Jurgen Klopp should have Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah fit after they returned to training this week after shaking off knocks.

Liverpool are top of the table with eight wins from eight and they sit eight points clear of nearest-challengers Manchester City going into this weekend’s games, while United are well adrift, down in 12th place with just nine points on the board.

However, Reds boss Klopp knows he cannot take United lightly in what is still one of the biggest games in world football.

Klopp said: “We respect them as the best Man United team we could face. The next challenge is a really good opponent in a really difficult situation.”

Liverpool have not won at Old Trafford since a 3-0 success in March 2014, while four of the last six Premier League games between the two rivals have ended in draws.

