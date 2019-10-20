Chiefs coach happy with team’s never-say-die attitude

Missing a penalty and losing two core players through injuries in the first half, and going a goal down in the second half were some of the challenges that Kaizer Chiefs had to overcome to find their way to the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi ended up beating Cape Town City 4-2 on penalties to win the game and take a step towards ending their now long-standing trophy drought.

“To have injuries to Kearyn Baccus and Bernard Parker, we lost a spot in this period but on the other side we showed a certain spirit, a certain attitude as a team, knowing that there is a qualified opponent on the other side,” said Middendorp.

The German also hailed his players, calling them a bunch of winners who have the right attitude and are always willing to get dirty for the result.

“This is the pleasure of this current bunch of winners, a team that has a certain mentality, not to give up even when we’re down, okay, keep the structure, keep the gear up. It’s not the first time (that we came from behind), it’s several times, with a little bit (of luck) here and there, we could have made it in 90 minutes already,” he said.