‘A bad day’: Guardiola stunned as Man City lose to Wolves

Guardiola’s side were rocked by two late goals from Wolves winger Adama Traore at the Etihad Stadium, and City boss Guardiola admitted his treble winners lacked their usual sharpness and paid the price for letting nerves get the better of them with their second defeat of the season.

“It was not our best day. We let them run twice, got nervous a little bit and our process to create chances was not good,” Guardiola said.

“We were not organised and lost balls in positions we could not lose them in.

“We had problems on the counter-attack in the end and it was a bad day.”

It was City’s latest unexpected loss after their 3-2 defeat at Norwich last month, and they already face a huge task to catch Liverpool.

Remembering how his side overturned a seven-point deficit to Liverpool in the title race last season, Guardiola called on his stars to bounce back when City return to action after the international break.

“Wolves defend. They play long balls and defend, they then go on the counter. It is physical team, a strong team so know how good they are,” Guardiola said.

“We had two chances, one onto the crossbar and with Bernardo Silva. They did really well.

“We are going to come back again to try.”