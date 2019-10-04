Gunners ready to gun down Bournemouth

The Gunners played to a 1-1 drw against rivals Manchester United on Monday, a result that did them no favours in as far as the league title race is concerned. Bournemouth have shown though that they are no pushovers and they trail Arsenal but a mere one point.

Watch as Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and his guest Shaun Holland preview this match as well as other English Premiership matches taking place this weekend.

