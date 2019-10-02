world soccer 2.10.2019 09:27 pm

Blow by blow: Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann runs during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on September 28, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Antoine Griezmann has announced his number one target this season is Champions League glory with Barcelona.

The France international is poised to make his second appearance in the competition for Barca on Wednesday night against Antonio Conte’s Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.

Griezmann has scored three goals in seven LaLiga appearances since joining Barca in July after paying his £107million buyout clause but drew a blank in last month’s opening Group F fixture, which ended 0-0 in Dortmund.

Inter also drew their first Champions League game, 1-1 on the road against Slavia Prague, but under new boss Conte, who replaced the sacked Luciano Spalletti in May, they have a 100 per cent record after six games in Serie A.

