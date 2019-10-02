Live report: Liverpool vs RB Salzburg

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Reds were undone late on against Carlo Ancelotti’s men in a match very similar to last season’s group stage game against the same opponents.

Goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente were enough to sink Jurgen Klopp’s men who were subdued and way below their best at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Reds though were given a fairly straightforward group on paper when the draw was made and their toughest assignment has most likely been and gone already.

They are now set to face Red Bull Salzburg, who battered Genk 6-2 in their opening game.

Liverpool only narrowly beat Sheffield United at the weekend with Georginio Wijnaldum’s fortuitous goal keeping up their 100% Premier League record.

Klopp may be forced into making changes though, with Joel Matip suffering an unspecified injury against the Blades at the weekend.

He will be assessed though Xherdan Shaqiri is still out injured and won’t play.

Alisson Becker is also still out injured with Klopp indicating he will take things cautiously with the Brazilian.

Salzburg’s victory was helped in no uncertain terms by Erling Haaland who stole the show with a hat trick but the Austrian side may be dealt a huge blow as he is a doubt for the match through illness.

Even with him in the side, it is likely to be an almighty task for them as Liverpool have not been beaten at home in a European competition since October 2014 when Real Madrid were the visitors.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.