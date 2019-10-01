Blow by blow: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the new season, winning just three of their nine games across all competitions in a disappointing run that includes throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiakos in their opening European match of the season.

Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s side is the small matter of taking on German champions Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since the 1983-84 Uefa Cup.

Bayern currently sit top of Group B after they beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 on Matchday One, while they also moved to the summit of the Bundesliga over the weekend courtesy of their victory over Paderborn.

Spurs will also head into Tuesday’s match on the back of a win, as they claimed a 2-1 success over Southampton despite playing the majority of that match win 10-men.

Pochettino has no fresh injury problems to contend with heading into the contest, although summer recruits Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined with respective hip and ankle problems.

Bayern will be boosted by the availability of Lucas Hernandez and Ivan Perisic, who have travelled to London despite nursing knocks, while David Alaba could also be involved after resuming light-training last week.