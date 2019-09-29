world soccer 29.9.2019 12:48 pm

Ronaldo helps ease Juventus past SPAL to top Serie A

Emmeline MOORE
Ronaldo helps ease Juventus past SPAL to top Serie A

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Verona on September 21, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from an injury scare to score as Juventus eased past struggling SPAL 2-0 to take top spot in Serie A on Saturday.

Ronaldo notched up his third consecutive goal at home this season after 78 minutes in Turin to add to Miralem Pjanic’s opener just before the break.

Juventus have 16 points from six games, one ahead of Inter — the only team with maximum points — before Antonio Conte’s side play at Sampdoria later on Saturday.

Ronaldo was rested for the midweek win over Brescia as a precaution with a slight muscular problem ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in Turin and next weekend’s clash with Inter at the San Siro.

“Inter? I haven’t watched them play yet this season,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

“I’ve read they’re doing well, but I had no doubts considering who their coach is. For now our thoughts are just on the Champions League match against Leverkusen.”

Sarri said he was satisfied with his strike options in the run-up to their second European game after a 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid last time out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man City cruise 19.9.2019
Inter Milan top Serie A as Juventus held in Fiorentina 15.9.2019
New-look Juventus begin Serie A defence without ailing Sarri 23.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 