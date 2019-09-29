Ronaldo helps ease Juventus past SPAL to top Serie A

Ronaldo notched up his third consecutive goal at home this season after 78 minutes in Turin to add to Miralem Pjanic’s opener just before the break.

Juventus have 16 points from six games, one ahead of Inter — the only team with maximum points — before Antonio Conte’s side play at Sampdoria later on Saturday.

Ronaldo was rested for the midweek win over Brescia as a precaution with a slight muscular problem ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in Turin and next weekend’s clash with Inter at the San Siro.

“Inter? I haven’t watched them play yet this season,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

“I’ve read they’re doing well, but I had no doubts considering who their coach is. For now our thoughts are just on the Champions League match against Leverkusen.”

Sarri said he was satisfied with his strike options in the run-up to their second European game after a 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid last time out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.