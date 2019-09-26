Former Pirates star shock Neymar’s PSG

The 23-year old Munetsi and his Reims teammates handed the French Champions their only second defeat of the season, while making it the first loss at home in 16 months. Boasting of star players like Neymar and Di Maria, PSG found it difficult to unlock the visitors and at the end, Reims walked with maximum points.

Munetsi went on to social media Twitter after the game, stating that he is happy to have finally played a full match and was amazed by the performance of the whole team.

“What an amazing performance but the team ???????? so happy to have made my first full debut. GOD IS GREAT ????????,” the Zimbabwean international tweeted.

Reims are eighth on Ligue 1 standings with 11 points after seven matches, while PSG top the standings with 15 points from the same number of games.

