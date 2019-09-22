world soccer 22.9.2019 05:26 pm

Live report: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (L) and Liverpool's Joel Matip (R) in action during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC in Istanbul. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Chelsea welcome table-toppers Liverpool to Stamford Bridge this evening where they will try to become the first team to take points off the Reds this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been in unstoppable form winning all five of their fixtures so far, but Frank Lampard will fancy his team’s chances with in-form striker Tammy Abraham leading the line.

It seems to be going from really, really bad to really, really good for Frank Lampard at the moment, whose English youngsters Abraham and Mason Mount are firing on all cylinders to keep a faltering defence afloat.

Even at home, hosting a rampantly in-form (domestically, at least) Liverpool is an unenviable task for anyone right now.

 

