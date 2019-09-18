Club Brugge twitter goes nuts for Percy Tau on eve of Champions League group stage debut

The Belgian giants first posted a tweet that said “HAYIBO Lion of Judah … This is Champions League Quality!”, attaching a SuperSport video of a series of clips of Tau’s brilliance in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns.

HAYIBO Lion of Judah ???? This is Champions League Quality! https://t.co/QJEQYX2AGn — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 18, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns responded with a tweet saying “We created this!”

To which Club Brugge replied: “Siyabulela guys!” (We thank you)

Tau has had a sensational start to his career in the Belgian top flight, after joining Club Brugge on loan from English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of the season.

The 25 year-old has two goals in four league appearances for his new side, and came off the bench to provide an assist in Brugge’s Champions League qualifying second leg match against LASK, that saw them ultimately make it into the group stages.

Brugge have been drawn in Group A with Galatasaray, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

Tau’s signing for Brugge has gained a huge following in South Africa, with the formation of a Twitter account @ClubBruggeRSA already garnering over 55 000 followers.

Tau is the only South African competing in the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League group stages, following in the footsteps of the likes of Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe, Quinton Fortune and Steven Pienaar.

Tau did not play in Brugge’s 2-0 league win at Cercle Bruges on the weekend, perhaps rested for Wednesday’s clash with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

This is our squad list for #CluGal! ???????? pic.twitter.com/sqMldEnd1J — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 17, 2019

