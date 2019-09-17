Live report: Napoli vs Liverpool

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Liverpool begin their Champions League title defence with a visit to Napoli on Tuesday night, the Serie A side that beat the Reds and almost fatally derailed the run that led all the way to the trophy last season.

The rerun of last term’s group stage fixture represents an intriguing tangle between two teams who finished second in their respective top flights last season.

Less than a year after the hosts won 1-0 in Naples, the two meet as part of a group that both will expect to progress from, with a reasonably kind draw producing Red Bull Salzburg and Genk as their rivals to reach the knockout stages.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.