AC Milan coach banks on Banyana star

Jane has already played her first game in the famous red and black colours of the Italian club in a friendly.

The 27-year-old joined Milan from Canberra United in Australia where she played ten games and scored two goals in the second half of last season.

AC Milan defeated Napoli 5-0 in a friendly match where Jane played just in front of her side’s back four.

Ganz told reporters when asked about new signing Jane: “We have Refiloe who had a great World Cup with South Africa. She came here with a major sense of willingness, she has great technique and she’s the kind of player that sees the pass in advance. I hope she will give us great support.”

