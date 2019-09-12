This week in LaLiga – September 4 – 11

LaLiga stars contribute to Spain’s victories

Spain won both of their matches during the international break, defeating Romania 2-1 away and the Faroe Islands 4-0 at home. Players from a range of LaLiga Santander clubs were crucial to these wins, with representatives from Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Valencia and Athletic Club all featuring as La Roja picked up six points.

Sergio Ramos equals Iker Casillas’ appearance record

By featuring against the Faroe Islands, Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos earned his 167th cap for the Spanish national team, matching the record set by his former teammate Iker Casillas. “Congratulations for reaching 167 matches,” the goalkeeper tweeted as his record was equalled. “I hope there are many more to come.”

Other LaLiga players impress for their countries

It’s not only the Spanish players who have been busy representing their national sides. Several LaLiga-based players have starred playing international football this past week, including Gareth Bale who led Wales past Azerbaijan in a 2-1 victory, Takefusa Kubo running rings around Paraguay’s defence in a 2-0 win for Japan, Casemiro scoring for Brazil as they drew 2-2 with Colombia and Gonçalo Guedes and William Carvalho netting in Portugal’s 4-2 win over Serbia.

A busy transfer window has come to an end

The summer transfer window closed last week, with over 150 transfers taking place in LaLiga Santander. There was some last-minute drama as late deals were completed to bring the likes of Nacho Monreal, Thierry Correia, Alphonse Areola and Javier Hernández to Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Madrid and Sevilla respectively.

RC Celta academy graduates reunite

One of the most high-profile deadline day signings saw Rafinha leave Barcelona to return to his former club RC Celta on loan. Given that his father Mazinho also played for the Galician club, Celta means a lot to Rafinha. In fact, the club means a lot to several new members of the 2019/20 squad as many are returning academy graduates, including Denis Suarez, Santi Mina and Pape Cheikh.

The Vuelta a España passes through San Mamés

The annual world-famous Vuelta a España multi-stage cycling race passed through Bilbao and, more specifically, directly through Athletic Club’s San Mamés stadium. The 13th stage, scheduled to run between Bilbao and Los Machucos in the neighbouring region of Cantabria, began with the riders entering through the tunnel and cycling around the pitch: quite a scene!

Real Sociedad celebrate their 110th birthday

September 7th was a special day for Real Sociedad as the Basque club celebrated 110 years since their founding in 1909. To make the most of this anniversary, the club organised a number of family-friendly events and activities so that supporters in San Sebastián could fully enjoy the special day.

Getafe break their season ticket record

A stellar 2018/19, European qualification and a strengthened squad have excitement through the roof at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and Getafe have shown their commitment to the team by signing up to season tickets in record numbers. They’ve hit and passed the 13,000 mark, a new club record.

Joaquín looks back on all his stickers

The official LaLiga Panini sticker album for the 2019/20 season was presented this week with Real Betis captain Joaquín in attendance. The 38-year-old was presented with a framed collection of all his stickers from his career so far; 2019/20 will be his 20th season in professional football, so the collection was a sizable one!

LaLiga players feature heavily in the FIFPro nominations

The list of 55 players who have been nominated as contenders to make the 2019 FIFPro XI has been announced, with 20 of them representing LaLiga clubs; no clubs in Europe had more players on the list than Barcelona and Real Madrid. It was also announced this week that Barça’s Lionel Messi has made the final three for The Best award and will go up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

