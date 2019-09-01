Monaco sign Augustin on loan as Falcao heads to Istanbul

Augustin, 22, came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain and made his league debut in 2015, winning a French league champion’s medal in 2016 and French Cup and League Cup winner’s medals in 2016 and 2017.

He moved to Leipzig in July 2017 and scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for the German club.

“I am looking forward to a new start in my country and in a league that I know well,” Augustin told the club website. “I am very keen to show what I can bring to the squad.”

His arrival came as Monaco allowed 33-year-old striker Radamel Falcao to travel to Istanbul to conclude his transfer to Galatasaray.

The Colombian national captain spent five seasons in Monaco, scoring 83 goals in 139 matches including 21 league goals as the club won the French title in 2016-17.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.