Former Zamalek striker survives horrific car accident

Phakaaathi Reporter
Amr Zaki of Hull battles with Scott Parker of West Ham during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Hull City at Boleyn Ground on February 20, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Former Zamalek striker Amr Zaki was involved in a car accident on Friday morning.

According to al-Watan Sport, Zaki is in a coma with a broken pelvis and ribs.

Zaki’s brother, Sabir, confirmed the former Zamalek striker was moved from Al-Alamein Hospital to one of the hospitals of the Fifth Gathering.

“Amr is currently in a coma and has suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, and I decided on my own responsibility to transfer him from Al-Alamein Hospital to one of the hospitals of the Fifth Assembly,” said Sabir in a special statement to Al-Watan Sport.

“I preferred to take my brother to one of the hospitals of the Fifth Assembly so that he could have all the means and get the necessary first aid.”

