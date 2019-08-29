Highlands coach sings Yeye’s praises, says he wants to sign him

Letsholonyane has been training with the Lions of the North for a while now and looks likely to be signed. When the team were training ahead of their MTN8 semifinals clash against Polokwane City on Saturday, Letsholonyane was among the players and he has been assigned his favourite No. 6 shirt.

“He’s training with us. We are trying to see how he likes the setup here and how he can fit into the team,” said Da Gama on Thursday morning. “We understand however that a decision will have to be made, but I would love to have him.

“His football brain is unbelievable. You need that intelligence, that creative spark in the midfield, and we think he can help us with that. But it is up to the management how the negotiations go. But I believe he can add value to the team,” added the 58-year-old mentor.

He said Letsholonyane’s lifestyle could be a great addition to the team as he will easily be a great role model for the younger players in the Highlands Park setup.

“He is unbelievably humble – he is the most humble player I have seen in this country. He is a God fearing boy, clean living. He could be a great example to all this youngsters as to the longevity in their careers. Once you surround yourself with quality people you become a quality person,” said Da Gama.

