Gabuza feels no pressure at SuperSport United  

Gabuza joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori from Pirates at the beginning of this season and has so far featured in all three of United’s matches this season and has already scored two goals against Bidvest Wits it the MTN8 quarterfinal.

“It is not about pressure. This is my new team and I need to play the way I play and score goals,” said the striker nicknamed Ganda-Ganda.

On whether he is confident that he can force himself into Kaitao Tembo’s starting line-up on a regular basis following the brace he scored against the Students, he says it is still too early to tell.

“It is still really early to judge myself but as striker you need to score goals or create and if you don’t do that you need to rethink about your game.

“There is Bradley Grobler here and he is scoring goals. I need to show my talent as well. I’ve played just three games, I started the first one, I came off the bench in the second one and I started my third one and scored the goals. Grobler has the goals so I have to work hard to be in the starting line-up,” he said.

However, he is baking o his specialty of scoring goals with his head to help him get a regular place in the capital city-based side.

“Most of the goals that I scored for Bafana Bafana, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates were headers. I am used to scoring with my head and as a striker you need to always be in the box to finish. The way they play fits with the strengths that I have and they play football that always allows me to be in the box.

“There’s a lot of difference, at Pirates we played a lot of short passes and here there are no short passes and sometimes there are diagonal balls. It is my first season… please give me a chance to adapt,” he concluded.

Gabuza will be looking to get a start when SuperSport take on Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium tonight at 6pm.

