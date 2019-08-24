Early drama expected amid tasty Laliga derby clashes

LaLiga returned with a bang last weekend, with early reminders of the level of competition coming as defending champions Barcelona were beaten in Bilbao by Athletic Club and all three promoted sides went unbeaten.

Barça could have captain Lionel Messi fit and available on Sunday evening when they host Real Betis, who of course were the only opposition team to win at the Camp Nou last term.

Real Madrid’s will want to keep up the momentum generated by their 3-1 opening day victory at RC Celta when they host R. Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, with the visitors’ president Ronaldo Nazario sure a warm welcome back at his old club.

After Atletico de Madrid’s new star Joao Felix had an exciting LaLiga debut in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Getafe, the rojiblanco side have another derby on Sunday evening when they visit CD Leganes, a fixture which has resulted in a draw in three consecutive seasons.

Saturday’s action kicks off with a Basque region derby at Ipurua, with last year’s LaLiga SmartBank winners Osasuna aiming to make it six points from two games as they make the short trip to Eibar. Local rivals Athletic Club will also aim to keep up their 100% record when they travel to the capital to face a Getafe side who went down fighting at Atletico last weekend.

New Valencia forward Maxi Gomez returns to his old stomping ground this weekend, as Los Che visit RC Celta with both teams looking to kick-start their campaigns with a first win. D. Alaves and Espanyol had mixed fortunes on day one, and their clash at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday afternoon will be another tight affair, history tells us.

Balearic Islanders Mallorca, back in the big time following two consecutive promotions, will be looking to make it two wins from two when they host a Real Sociedad team who snatched a last gasp draw at Valencia last weekend thanks to a 90th minute penalty from rising star Mikel Oyarzabal. As always in LaLiga Santander, drama is guaranteed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.