Is it too early to count Arsenal in the Premiership title race?
Arsenal's English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles (L), Arsenal's French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (C) and Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (R) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 17, 2019. - Arsenal won the game 2-1. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Arsenal edged Newcastle United 1-0 last Sunday to make it two wins in two matches.
The Gunners are now joint top with Liverpool with six points in two games, but is it too early to count them among the title contenders this season.
Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and his guest Shaun Holland answer this question in this week’s EPL review.
The duo also talk about what transpired in the English Premiership this past weekend.
