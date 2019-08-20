Is it too early to count Arsenal in the Premiership title race?

The Gunners are now joint top with Liverpool with six points in two games, but is it too early to count them among the title contenders this season.

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and his guest Shaun Holland answer this question in this week’s EPL review.

The duo also talk about what transpired in the English Premiership this past weekend.

