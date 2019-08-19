African Soccer 19.8.2019 04:21 pm

Senegal goalkeeper Gomis set for French club Dijon

Senegal's goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and Senegal's forward Keita Balde celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Senegal's goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and Senegal's forward Keita Balde celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis has joined Ligue 1 club Dijon from Italian Serie A side SPAL, sources close to the French outfit said on Monday.

Gomis, 25, who helped Senegal reach the final of the recent Africa Cup of Nations in July, moves to France for a fee of around one million euros ($1.1m), according to the sources.

Gomis played an important role for Senegal at the Cup of Nations in Egypt as he stepped up to replace Edouard Mendy after the first-choice goalkeeper broke a finger in his left hand during the group stage.

Senegal ultimately lost the final against Algeria but Gomis was voted man of the match in the semi-final against Tunisia, in which he saved a penalty.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 