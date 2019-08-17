VAR denies Man City against Tottenham again

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) gestures during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at The London Stadium, in east London on August 10, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Spurs won a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie between the sides last season when Raheem Sterling had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR and City were denied once more when Gabriel Jesus saw a stoppage-time winner disallowed on review for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer
bet?
Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.