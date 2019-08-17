world soccer 17.8.2019 08:40 pm

VAR denies Man City against Tottenham again

AFP
VAR denied Manchester City against Tottenham for the second time in four months as the visitors secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Saturday despite being largely outclassed by the Premier League champions.

Spurs won a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie between the sides last season when Raheem Sterling had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR and City were denied once more when Gabriel Jesus saw a stoppage-time winner disallowed on review for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

