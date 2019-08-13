Percy Tau sees red but Club Brugge stay in Champions League

Brugge’s 1-0 win in Belgium a week ago meant that they progress 4-3 on aggregate and will now meet the winners of the game between Austria’s LASK and Switzerland’s FC Basel, the second leg of which took place later on Tuesday.
Tau is set to be suspended for the first leg of that game later this month, but should be available again for the second leg.
Dynamo took the lead as early as the fifth minute and Tau was booked in the 9th minute as the home side got off to a fast start. In the 38th minute, however, Tau won a corner from which Ivorian defender Simon Deli headed home to level the tie.
Dynamo went in front again five minutes after the break, though Club Brugge were still ahead in the tie on the away goals rule.
In the 84th minute Tau was sent off after receiving a second yellow card from Croatian referee Ivan Bebek for a foul on Kyiv goalkeeper Denys Boyko.
Brugge levelled again, however, through Ruud Vormer, and although the home side set up an exciting finish when Brandon Mechele put through his own net in stoppage time, Lois Openda got a third equaliser for Brugge and that was that.
