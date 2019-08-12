WATCH: Tau scores second stunning goal in two games

Tau, who was introduced just before the hour-mark, added the second goal with eight minutes to go before the end of the match.

The Bafana Bafana star showed great composure when he controlled a long diagonal pass with his chest before firing into the roof of the net.

This was Tau’s second goal in as many league games for Brugge and just like the first strike, this one was also superb.

