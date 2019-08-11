world soccer 11.8.2019 07:14 pm

VAR denies Wolves victory in bore draw at Leicester

AFP
Wolverhampton Wanderers' English defender Ryan Bennett (L) gestures to English referee Andre Marriner (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on August 11, 2019. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Leicester City and Wolves offered little to show they can break into the Premier League top six this season after opening the campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw on Sunday.

Wolves did put the ball in the net early in the second-half through Leander Dendoncker, but were denied by VAR as the goal was ruled out for a handball by Willy Boly before the Belgian fired home.

Both sides, along with Everton, were seen as potential beneficiaries should Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal stumble this season, but largely cancelled each other out at the King Power stadium.

The hosts had over 70 percent possession but had to wait until seven minutes from time to force Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a save as the Portuguese international comfortably held Harvey Barnes’ effort.

