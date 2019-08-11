Live report: Manchester United vs Chelsea

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Chelsea fans will no doubt remember what happened last time they took on Manchester United in the first game of a season. No? Ok, Chelsea fans who have been with the team since 2004 will no doubt remember.

A goal from Eiður Guðjohnsen helped the Blues to a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. This victory marked Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League match and it kick started a season which would end with Chelsea lifting the Premier League crown.

Manchester United don’t have too many bogey teams but Chelsea is one that certainly fits the bill. United have only managed two wins from their last 13 league encounters with the Blues.

In fact, United have lost more Premier League games and conceded Premier League more goals against Chelsea then against any other side.

The London outfit may have lost some big names over the summer, none more so than Eden Hazard, however, they are still a star-studded pack.

With regards to the betting, they have to be the recommendation. United were simply woeful against top six opposition last term and there’s no evidence to suggest that this is about to change.

