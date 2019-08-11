Kane hails Eriksen effect on Spurs fightback

Eriksen started on the bench with his future at last season’s Champions League finalists still uncertain.

The Dane has just one year left on his contract at Spurs and could yet leave in the coming weeks with the transfer window across Europe still open until September 2.

However, Eriksen showed no lack of commitment as he sparked Tottenham’s attack into life after being introduced 25 minutes from time by Mauricio Pochettino.

He played a part in debutant Tanguy Ndombele’s equaliser before Kane struck twice in the final four minutes to secure a vital three points.

“I’ve played with him for five years now,” said Kane. “We know the quality he has on the ball, his assists, his goals.

“He dictates the pace of the game and for me it’s perfect. I can make my little movements off that.”

Victory was crucial for Spurs to respond to Manchester City and Liverpool’s strong starts to the season with 5-0 and 4-1 thrashings of West Ham and Norwich respectively.

Spurs travel to City next weekend and Kane is keen to not to let the champions surge clear at the top of the table.

“They set the standard last year,” added the England captain.

“From our point of view we kept with them for a while last season then fell off in the second half of the season.

“We have to keep up with them. It’s the first game but it’s always nice to win, especially at home.”