Brugge register win in Tau’s Champions League debut

Tau started the match and played the full 90 minutes and helped his side get closer to qualifying for the group stages of the competition.

The 25-year-old saw his chance in the opening six minutes of the game saved by Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward completed his loan move to Brugge from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion during the offseason.

He scored a classy goal for Brugge in his debut match for the Belgium club when they thrashed Sint-Truiden 6-0 last Friday.

