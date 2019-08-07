local soccer 7.8.2019 12:15 pm

Brugge register win in Tau’s Champions League debut

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau

Percy Tau

Belgian side Club Brugge edged Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in the Uefa Champions League preliminary round on Tuesday night at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Tau started the match and played the full 90 minutes and helped his side get closer to qualifying for the group stages of the competition.

The 25-year-old saw his chance in the opening six minutes of the game saved by Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward completed his loan move to Brugge from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion during the offseason.

He scored a classy goal for Brugge in his debut match for the Belgium club when they thrashed Sint-Truiden 6-0 last Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tau reflects on his classic goal for Brugge 5.8.2019
WATCH: Percy Tau scores a blinder on debut, celebrates in style with fans 3.8.2019
Bafana star Tau completes Club Brugge move 29.7.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 