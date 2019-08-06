Porto snap up Colombian midfielder Uribe

Uribe, who has won 20 caps and played in both the 2018 World Cup and this year’s Copa America, was recruited to make up for the departure of Mexican international Hector Herrera, who left at the end of his contract for Atletico Madrid.

According to Portuguese media, the transfer fee was nine million euros ($10m) for Uribe, who missed a spot-kick in Colombia’s 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat by England in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia.

Uribe becomes the second America player to be brought in by Porto after Argentina international goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin in place of Spaniard Iker Casillas.