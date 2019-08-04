world soccer 4.8.2019 02:44 pm

AC Milan snap up Algeria’s Africa Cup star Bennacer

AFP
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria during the African Cup of Nations match between Tanzania and Algeria at Al-Salam Stadium on July 01, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images)

AC Milan on Sunday announced the signing of French-born Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, named player of the tournament at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations won by the North African side.

Bennacer, who played for the French under-18 and -19 teams before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2016, joins the Milan club from fellow Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

He has won 16 caps for Algeria, including seven at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his team beat Senegal in the final.

For Algeria, the all-action 21-year-old, who also spent time with the Arsenal under-23 side without nailing down a starting spot in the first team, combined defensive duties with vital contributions in attack and provided three assists, which included setting up Baghdad Bounedjah’s winner for his country’s first title in 29 years.

