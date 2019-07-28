world soccer 28.7.2019 12:32 pm

Ozil thanks fans for support after carjacking attempt

Phakaaaathi Reporter

Ozil and his Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac fought off two knife-wielding men in north London in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has thanked the fans for support after carjacking attempt in London.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, Kolasinac can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the attackers.

Ozil has since taken to Twitter to thank the fans for their support, saying he, Kolasinac and his wife are “doing fine” after the incident.

 

