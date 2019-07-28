Ozil thanks fans for support after carjacking attempt

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has thanked the fans for support after carjacking attempt in London.

Ozil and his Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac fought off two knife-wielding men in north London in an apparent carjacking attempt. Both football players were unharmed.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, Kolasinac can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the attackers.

Ozil has since taken to Twitter to thank the fans for their support, saying he, Kolasinac and his wife are “doing fine” after the incident.

.@seadk6, my wife Amine and me are doing well again after yesterday's incident in London. Thanks for all your supporting messages guys. ????????❤ #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/ffu48rS9AY — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 26, 2019

Mesut Ozil was attacked by a gang with knives. Sead Kolasinac fought them off with bare hands. Crazy. ????pic.twitter.com/jF3TX1vbCa — Transfer News (@EPLBible) July 25, 2019

