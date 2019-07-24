This week in LaLiga: July 18 – 24

Real Betis sign World Cup winner Nabil Fekir

The side from Sevilla have splashed the cash on the mercurial Frenchman, who was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018. The forward became hot property at hometown club Lyon and had drawn interest from many of Europe’s top clubs over the past two seasons before securing a move to the Benito Villamarin in a deal worth an estimated €20 million, with another €10 million due in variables.

Atletico Madrid keep bolstering their defence

Diego Simeone has continued to reinforce his backline, bringing in England international right-back Kieran Trippier from Spurs and Spanish centre-back Mario Hermoso from RCD Espanyol. Hermoso, who returns to his hometown after coming through the ranks at Real Madrid, arrives for a cool €25 million.

Cucurella’s three-club week

Marc Cucurella has had a busy few days. The 21-year-old started the week out at Eibar, where he spent the 2018-19 season, before Barcelona activated a buy-back clause in his contract to bring him back to Catalonia. No sooner had he arrived, he was loaned out to Getafe CF, who’ll compete in this year’s Europa League, and involved in friendly action before he’d even had the chance to train with his new teammates!

Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, champion of Africa

Algeria secured their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1990 with a 1-0 win over Senegal in Cairo, meaning that LaLiga will have an African champion among its ranks in 2019/20. Betis defender Aïssa Mandi – who played more passes (2,557) than any other player in LaLiga Santander last season – was his country’s defensive rock throughout the tournament and will return to Andalusia for the new season as a continental champion.

Iniesta becomes a LaLiga Icon

Andres Iniesta is part of the LaLiga family once again after being named a LaLiga Icon this week in Tokyo, Japan. His presentation, which was attended by LaLiga president Javier Tebas, sees him become the second LaLiga Icon, following his former Spain teammate Iker Casillas who was unveiled a few months ago in Madrid.

Barcelona land in Japan

FC Barcelona landed in Japan for their pre-season tour this week, with the blaugrana facing Chelsea in Saitama before facing former teammate and club legend Andres Iniesta’s current club Vissel Kobe on July 27th. The match will be a reunion of sorts for many; aside from Iniesta, the J-League side also feature former Barça stars David Villa and Sergi Samper in their ranks.

Real Madrid’s new stars take to the pitch

After a week of fitness training in Montreal, Canada, the Real Madrid squad flew to Houston, Texas for the opening fixture of their pre-season tour of North America. A 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich may not have ended with the desired result but provided a good glimpse into the club’s future with both Eden Hazard and Rodrygo – who scored a sensational free-kick – making their debuts in the famous all-white strip.

Winter is coming (sort of …): Espanyol set for Iceland trip

Espanyol are back in Europe this season and now have their first Europa League qualifier in their diaries. Los Pericos will travel to Iceland to face UMF Stjarnan in early August after a first leg meeting at the RCDE Stadium on July 25th.

Sevilla topple the champions in Europe

Sevilla started their pre-season off on the right foot with an impressive 2-1 win over European champions Liverpool at Fenway Park in Boston. A late goal from Alejandro Pozo was enough to break the deadlock after goals from Bolito and Divock Origi looked to have left the game in stalemate.

RCD Mallorca extend coach Vicente Moreno’s contract

Vicente Moreno has already worked wonders at RCD Mallorca, coaching them to two consecutive promotions to jump from the third tier to LaLiga Santander in just two years. The 44-year-old tactician has now been rewarded for his efforts with a new deal, extending his stay with the islanders until 2022.

