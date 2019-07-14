Zidane leaves Real training camp after brother’s death

Zidane returned home on Friday, with Real on Saturday revealing his brother Farid had died.

“All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute’s silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane,” Real said in a statement.

The team’s training sessions are being taken by assistant coach David Bettoni.

Zidane returned for a second spell as Real coach in March, having resigned after winning a third straight Champions League title in 2018.

