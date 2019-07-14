world soccer 14.7.2019 11:00 am

Zidane leaves Real training camp after brother’s death

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 5, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has left the Spanish giants’ pre-season training camp in Montreal after the death of his brother, the club have said.

Zidane returned home on Friday, with Real on Saturday revealing his brother Farid had died.

“All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute’s silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane,” Real said in a statement.

The team’s training sessions are being taken by assistant coach David Bettoni.

Zidane returned for a second spell as Real coach in March, having resigned after winning a third straight Champions League title in 2018.

 

