Real Madrid loan Luca Zidane to second-division Santander

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 31, 2019 Real Madrid's French goalkeeper Luca Zidane gestures during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Huesca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. - Real Madrid said on July 9, 2019 they had loaned manager's son Luca Zidane to second-division Racing Santander for next season. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday their manager’s son Luca Zidane had joined second-division Racing Santander on-loan for next season.

Luca Zidane, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, is a product of the club’s youth system, along with brother Enzo, and they have both been coached by father Zinedine.

Shortly after returning as Real coach in March, Zidane senior gave Luca a start in a league game against Huesca at the Santiago Bernabeu which Real won 3-2 in only his second first-team appearance.

Luca Zidane won the European Under-17 championships in 2015 with France.

Enzo, 24, is a free agent having been released by Swiss second-tier outfit Lausanne-Sport earlier this month.

 

