Former Bafana star Fortune set to be named as Man United Under-23 assistant coach

Fortune, who made 76 appearances for Man United between 1999 and 2006, is set to be officially unveiled in the position later this week by the club.

Another former Man United player Neil Wood will take over as coach of the Under-23s. The pair were both at Man United during the same period, but Wood never made a senior first team appearance.

Fortune, 42, is hailed as one of South Africa’s best-ever midfielders representing Bafana between 1996 and 2005.

Current Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also played alongside Fortune during his playing days.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.