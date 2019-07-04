Ex-Chiefs striker scores for Hibs in friendly

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon increased his chances of earning a contract with Scottish side Hibernian by scoring a winner during a friendly against Arbroath on Wednesday.

Moon, who is on trial at Hibs, came on as a second half and scored with a header in the dying minutes of the match.

The 22-year-old is trying to earn himself a contract after he was released by Chiefs at the end of last season.

He played 18 times for Chiefs in all competitions last season, scoring twice. Overall he netted six times in 42 appearances for Amakhosi.

Moon will be hoping he can do enough to win a deal at Easter Road.

