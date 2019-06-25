world soccer 25.6.2019 01:31 pm

Neymar accepts pay-cut in ‘verbal agreement’ with Barca – reports

AFP
In this file photograph taken on April 21, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. AFP

In this file photograph taken on April 21, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. AFP

Neymar is ready to cut his salary by 12 million euros to leave Paris Saint-Germain as part of a “verbal agreement” reached between the Brazilian and Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish press. 

PSG are yet to sanction the sale of their star striker, who they paid a world record 222 million euros to sign from Barca only two years ago.

But Neymar is reportedly eager to return to Spain and Barcelona are prepared to take him back, with Spanish sports newspaper Diario Sport claiming a five-year contract has been agreed.

The newspaper says the terms include Neymar reducing his salary from around 36 million euros at PSG to the 24 million euros he received at Barca in 2017, while also dropping his 26-million euro court case against the Catalan club.

Neymar claims he was due the amount before leaving as a loyalty bonus.

Barcelona sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported Neymar will also have to make a public apology to the club’s fans for the manner of his departure.

The 27-year-old had spent four years at Camp Nou, winning the Champions League in 2015 and two La Liga titles. He had formed a brilliant attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Any return for Neymar would likely require Barca to raise funds through sales. Antoine Griezmann is expected to join from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros while Frenkie de Jong has already signed for 75 million euros from Ajax.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Brazil skipper Alves leaves PSG 23.6.2019
Ex-PSG defender Maxwell denies assault 20.6.2019
Neymar rape accusations overshadow Copa America kick-off 13.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 