Michel Platini arrested over awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar – reports

According to Mediapart, Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday morning as part of the investigation into the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar.

The French legend is said to have been taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

Qatar was named as the hosts of the World Cup in December 2010 but there have been a number of controversies regarding their suitability.

More information to follow as it is known.

