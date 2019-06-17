Hapless Banyana bow out of World Cup

The loss was Banyana Banyana’s third defeat in as many games and they finished the group campaign without a win and a point.

Just like against China in the previous group match, South Africa’s defence was not at its best in this game.

They almost conceded a goal in the first five minutes of the match, but were saved by Andile Dlamini in goals.

Dlamini could do nothing to stop Melanie Leupolz powerful header in the 14th minute. Leupolz was left unmarked and powered home the header to put Germany in the lead.

Things were to go from bad to worse for Banyana as Dlamini gifted Germany with a second goal in the 29th minute. Dlamini failed to claim a routine cross, spilling at the feet of Sara Dabritz, who accepted the gift by shooting into the partially guarded net.

Alexandra Popp made it 3-0 for Germany just five minutes before the half-time break, with another header.

The score remained 3-0 at the half-time break.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made two substitutions before the start of the second half, introducing Thembi Kgatlana and Rhoda Mulaudzi for Fulutudilu and Mthandi respectively.

But it was Germany who scored first in the second half, with Lina Magull making it 4-0 for the Germand and thereby putting the game beyond Banyana’s reach in the 58th minute.

Kgatlana almost pulled one back for South Africa in the dying minutes of the match, but Almuth Schult pulled off a fine save to deny her.

Kgatlana continued to make a nuisance of herself and causing problems for the Germans, but their defence remained resolute making sure the score-line remains the same.

In the end, Germany marched on to the next round of the World Cup, while Banyana bowed out of the world showpiece.

