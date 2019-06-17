Blow by blow: South Africa vs Germany

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Banyana Banyana must win to keep alive their faint hopes of reaching the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Table-toppers Germany, on the other hand, only need a point to be sure of topping Group B.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations in any competition.

Germany are ranked No 2 in the world while South Africa are down in 49th position.

