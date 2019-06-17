world soccer 17.6.2019 06:01 pm

Blow by blow: South Africa vs Germany

Banyana captain Janine van Wyk (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

South Africa take on Germany in their final Group B match of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup at the Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier, this evening.

Banyana Banyana must win to keep alive their faint hopes of reaching the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Table-toppers Germany, on the other hand, only need a point to be sure of topping Group B.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations in any competition.

Germany are ranked No 2 in the world while South Africa are down in 49th position.

 

