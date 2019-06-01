world soccer 1.6.2019 08:48 pm

SA the only African failure in group stages at Under-20 World Cup

ANA
Amajita coach Thabo Senong (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Three out of four African teams have reached the round of 16 at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Only South Africa (Amajita), who ended last in Group F with one point from three games, failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

The three successful African teams were Nigeria, Mali and Senegal.

The round of 16 fixtures were announced after final group games were played on Friday.

Round of 16 fixtures:

Sunday:

Italy vs Poland, Gdynia Stadium, Gdynia, 5.30pm
Colombia vs New Zealand, Lodz Stadium, Lodz, 8.30pm

Monday:

Uruguay vs Ecuador, Lublin Stadium, Lublin, 5.30pm
Ukraine vs Panama, Tychy Stadium, Tychy, 5.30pm
Senegal vs Nigeria, Lodz Stadium, Lodz, 8.30pm

Tuesday:

Japan vs Korea Republic, Lublin Stadium, Lublin, 5.30pm
France vs USA, Bydgoszcz Stadium, Bydgoszcz, 5.30pm
Argentina vs Mali, Bielsko-Biala Stadium, Bielsko-Biala, 8.30pm.

 

