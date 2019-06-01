SA the only African failure in group stages at Under-20 World Cup

Only South Africa (Amajita), who ended last in Group F with one point from three games, failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

The three successful African teams were Nigeria, Mali and Senegal.

The round of 16 fixtures were announced after final group games were played on Friday.

Round of 16 fixtures:

Sunday:

Italy vs Poland, Gdynia Stadium, Gdynia, 5.30pm

Colombia vs New Zealand, Lodz Stadium, Lodz, 8.30pm

Monday:

Uruguay vs Ecuador, Lublin Stadium, Lublin, 5.30pm

Ukraine vs Panama, Tychy Stadium, Tychy, 5.30pm

Senegal vs Nigeria, Lodz Stadium, Lodz, 8.30pm

Tuesday:

Japan vs Korea Republic, Lublin Stadium, Lublin, 5.30pm

France vs USA, Bydgoszcz Stadium, Bydgoszcz, 5.30pm

Argentina vs Mali, Bielsko-Biala Stadium, Bielsko-Biala, 8.30pm.

