Live report: Tottenham v Liverpool

The fixture marks the second ever all-English final in this competition and both mounted magnificent comebacks to reach this stage.

Spurs were trailing 3-0 on aggregate at half-time in the second leg against Ajax but a Lucas Moura hat-trick saw them through. Meanwhile, the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to progress 4-3.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also have extra motivation having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in this competition’s final 12 months ago and are aiming for their club’s sixth title, while this will be the Lilywhites’ first European Cup final.

Spurs are hopeful that talisman Harry Kane will be fit after recovering from an ankle injury, but Ben Davies misses out and there are doubts over Victor Wanyama.

Liverpool’s only absentee is set to be midfielder Naby Keita and Klopp’s selection quandary looks to be in the middle of the park, with both James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum battling for a place.

The Merseysiders won both Premier League games between these sides 2-1 and have lost just one of their last 14 meetings.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to take advantage of his opposite number’s poor record in finals, having lost all three of the showpiece matches that his side have reached since taking over at Anfield in 2015.

